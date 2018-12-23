Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 15.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 26,895 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock declined 2.05%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 146,055 shares with $14.68M value, down from 172,950 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $11.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.31M shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has declined 0.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $666,994 activity. Another trade for 4,993 shares valued at $502,723 was made by FRENCH RUSSELL R on Monday, August 13. 1,617 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares with value of $164,271 were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MAA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 104.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mid-America Apartment had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $182.83 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 3,940 shares to 328,065 valued at $30.72 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 23,093 shares and now owns 1.55 million shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.