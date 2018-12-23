Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by 162.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 209,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 129,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2.43M shares traded or 147.80% up from the average. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has risen 18.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 14/03/2018 – INOVIO’S DNA IMMUNOTHERAPY SHOWS IMMUNE RESPONSE RESULTS KEY IN; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/05/2018 – lnovio HIV Vaccine, Which Generated Near 100% Immune Responses, Sustained Durable Memory Responses Measured One Year After The Start of Clinical Trial; 31/05/2018 – lnovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention; 11/04/2018 – lnovio Awarded up to $56 Million from CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma: Shawn Bridy Joins Company as Vice Pres of Business Development; 14/03/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/05/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates PSA Stabilizing Effect of INO-5150 Immunotherapy in Phase 1b Study for Prostate Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 6.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 6,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,757 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.56 million, down from 103,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 2.88 million shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $292.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 9,936 shares to 25,457 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 37,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,860 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Among 8 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 46 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 16 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, January 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by H.C. Wainwright. On Tuesday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”. The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, April 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1300 target in Thursday, July 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) rating on Tuesday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $1100 target.

More notable recent Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inovio Pharmaceuticals Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inovio’s (INO) Q1 Loss Wider than Expected, Shares Down – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Inovio Prepares for Growth & Commercialization With Leadership Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inovio HIV Vaccine PENNVAX®-GP Delivered Intradermally Generated Robust, Long-Term Best-In-Class Antibody and T Cell Immune Responses – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ur Energy, SilverCrest Metals, Norwegian Cruise Line, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Spok, and SunLink Health â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Dover had 121 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 12. Seaport Global downgraded Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DOV in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, October 13. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 304,118 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt owns 306,777 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Communications Of Vermont reported 14,461 shares. 424,296 were reported by Barclays Public Lc. 76,390 were accumulated by Mngmt Com. Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 939 shares. Victory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bank Of America Corp De owns 5.40M shares. Miller Management Lp owns 0.47% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 17,670 shares. Zeke Capital Lc stated it has 3,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 133,270 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 90 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc invested 0.97% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SWEP Releases SSP G8 Software with New Intuitive User Interface – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “New Wilden® V150 Velocity Series Pump Provides Versatility and Reliability for System & Skid Operators – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canadian Pacific Railway, Koninklijke Philips NV, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, Black Hills, Dover, and SEI Investments â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Livingston Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $164,580 activity.