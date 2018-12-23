Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 4.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 304,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.79M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.38 million, down from 7.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08M shares traded or 72.24% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, up from 46,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $334.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 7,623 shares to 187,875 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Anchor Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Washington Trust owns 8,005 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0.27% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.27M shares. Aqr Ltd stated it has 28,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 14,200 shares. Franklin invested in 7,246 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Whittier Communications owns 858 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 128,787 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 18 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Capital Management holds 301,815 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,020 shares to 89,530 shares, valued at $30.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GG’s profit will be $26.14M for 77.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.