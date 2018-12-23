L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 6 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold their positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 56,618 shares, up from 41,375 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 14.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 37,721 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock declined 26.28%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 301,871 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 264,150 last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $6.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 10.09 million shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,355.8 MLN VS $1,192.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update

Among 8 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Invesco had 17 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IVZ in report on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $37 target in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Friday, July 13. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $39 target. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IVZ shares while 153 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 308.00 million shares or 1.69% more from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 573,577 shares in its portfolio. Srb owns 21,930 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 1.24 million are held by Davenport Lc. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company holds 23,500 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.56% or 667,165 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 80 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 67,189 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.06% stake. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 800,653 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Whittier Commerce has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cibc Mkts invested in 54,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3.14M were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 8,242 shares to 8,964 valued at $786,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 368,170 shares and now owns 421 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco slumps after Wells Fargo cuts on weaker trends – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Invesco’s 6.1% Dividend Yield Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco to close and liquidate 19 ETFs – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco: Picking Up A 7% Yield And 0.8x BV Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Is Too Cheap To Ignore And Pays A 6.9% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

More notable recent L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AVX Aircraft Company, L3 Technologies Submit Proposal for U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “L-3 Technologies (LLL) Secures $350M Contact from US Air Force for Comprehensive F-16 Pilot Training – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defense Spending Headed Much Higher: 3 Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NYT: L3 accused of slighting reservists in hiring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 13.62% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.35 per share. LLL’s profit will be $210.13 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by L3 Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 1.49M shares traded or 69.69% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) has declined 5.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 31/05/2018 – L3 Announces Major European Awards for Both Hold Baggage and Checkpoint CT Cabin Baggage Explosives Detection Solutions; 09/05/2018 – L3 Appoints Rita S. Lane to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Announces Christopher Kubasik Elected Chairman of Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – L3 Appoints James P. Blair Jr. as Treasurer; 09/05/2018 – L3 Technologies: Size of Board Increases to 10 Members; 09/04/2018 – L3 Unveils Advanced Iver Autonomous Undersea Vehicle; 01/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.40 TO $9.60, EST. $9.57; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,250 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owns 2,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 9,213 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,317 shares.