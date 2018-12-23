Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 30.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.58M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61 million shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,501 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.57M, down from 642,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dupont Cap reported 9,144 shares stake. Legacy Prtn stated it has 3,664 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 729,650 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jennison Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Two Sigma Secs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,709 shares. First Bankshares owns 53,341 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 1,117 shares. Leuthold Group Llc accumulated 6,152 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 257,825 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,630 shares. North Star Asset holds 133,718 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 16.91% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.36 per share. FIS’s profit will be $520.71M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.55% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by SunTrust. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Wednesday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. $1.91 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares were sold by HUNT DAVID K. Stallings James B JR sold $200,304 worth of stock or 1,839 shares. The insider THOMPSON KATHLEEN T sold 9,506 shares worth $1.02 million. HUGHES KEITH W had sold 12,087 shares worth $1.29 million.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 9.52 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 7,833 shares to 258,815 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 28. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Sector Performer”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, March 13 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada to “Outperform” on Friday, September 1. Credit Suisse downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Wednesday, September 14 with “Buy” rating.