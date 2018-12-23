Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (SEP) stake by 16.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 408,816 shares as Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (SEP)’s stock declined 6.88%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.89 million shares with $103.32M value, up from 2.48M last quarter. Spectra Energy Partners L.P. now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1876.53% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 09/04/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEP.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $779M, EST. $744.4M; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $779M; 09/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners 1Q EPS 91c; 16/03/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Intends to Ask for Rehearing of This Policy Change at FERC; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spectra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEP); 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS – IF FERC ACTIONS, IMPLEMENTED AS ANNOUNCED, ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED IMPACT TO REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $110 – $125 MLN PER YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks

Among 10 analysts covering Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Alder BioPharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 13 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) rating on Friday, August 10. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $22 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. See Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) latest ratings:

06/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $15 Downgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Neutral New Target: $21 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $16 New Target: $19 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $22 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $28 Initiates Coverage On

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 231,235 shares to 6.53 million valued at $210.74M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stake by 20,532 shares and now owns 388,321 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spectra Energy Partners had 5 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) on Monday, August 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.34% more from 49.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Albert D Mason reported 23,865 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Perella Weinberg Prns LP has invested 0.28% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.08% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). 47,000 were reported by Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 6,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 0% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) for 25,967 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Moreover, Mai Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). 101,371 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Conning Incorporated accumulated 115,874 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 1,250 shares.

The stock decreased 6.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 2.11M shares traded or 155.07% up from the average. Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has risen 4.11% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 02/05/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Disruption at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Jeremy Green to Its Bd of Directors; 13/05/2018 – Rebecca Powell, Alon Cohen; 21/03/2018 – Falling behind giant migraine drug rivals, Alder ousts founder Randy Schatzman – could a buyout be next? $ALDR; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free Intervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Q; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON EXAMINING STEPS TO ALLEVIATE EFFECTS OF GOVT. DECISION; 08/05/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 24/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NEW DATA OF EPTINEZUMAB; 23/03/2018 – Alon Reports Repairs, Emissions at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $669.60 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis.