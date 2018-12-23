Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners L.P. (AM) by 22.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.81M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367.17 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1.37 million shares traded or 92.31% up from the average. Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) has declined 5.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 29.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 178,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,834 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 605,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4.06 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5,200 shares to 81,818 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 145,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqgp Holdings L.P..

The Kansas-based Tortoise Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 2.14% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 1.29 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.04% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 2.01M shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $942.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,889 shares to 321,261 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 29,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MFC’s profit will be $992.54 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% negative EPS growth.