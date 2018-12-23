Incline Global Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (Call) (SHW) stake by 77.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc sold 83,700 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (Call) (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 24,300 shares with $11.06 million value, down from 108,000 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co (Call) now has $35.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 71987% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 71,987 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 72,087 shares with $8.43 million value, up from 100 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Incline Global Management Llc increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 96,686 shares to 228,145 valued at $50.79M in 2018Q3. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 9,272 shares and now owns 148,183 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,357 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Spectrum, Indiana-based fund reported 378 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.3% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership owns 844,373 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 30,301 shares. Northeast Inv Management reported 3,800 shares. 215 are owned by Mufg Americas Holding Corp. Graham Ltd Partnership owns 4,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 48,464 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 3.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,447 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 1,542 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Interstate Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity. The insider Hodnik David F sold $234,328. On Friday, July 27 Baxter Joel D. sold $1.13 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,533 shares. Another trade for 20,946 shares valued at $9.20 million was made by MORIKIS JOHN G on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 3,839 shares valued at $1.69M was made by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31. 995 shares valued at $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26. STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, October 29. GILLIGAN THOMAS P also sold $2.33 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 13,895 shares to 126,480 valued at $9.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Proshares Tr (SSO) stake by 2,779 shares and now owns 60,735 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 8. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, November 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Netflix Making It Easier for Disney to Compete? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Lc accumulated 548 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colony Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 0.64% or 110,285 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Da Davidson reported 345,043 shares. 234,500 are owned by Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blue Financial Cap Inc has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Company reported 42,515 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 7.22 million shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd reported 76,463 shares stake. Meritage Portfolio holds 49,697 shares. Kemper Master Retirement has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru Inc (Ca) has 14,639 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $80,141 worth of stock or 768 shares. $15.05M worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. 29,192 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. On Friday, November 9 IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,733 shares.