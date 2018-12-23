Among 2 analysts covering AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AppFolio had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. See AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $66 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $52 New Target: $56 Maintain

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS) stake by 12.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 7,730 shares as Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 70,152 shares with $3.67B value, up from 62,422 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.94 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Loop Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 79,609 were reported by Sei Invests. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fin Engines Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 37,345 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,445 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 23,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 89,932 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Marcato Cap LP holds 250,000 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 1,067 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 0.52% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 215,121 are held by Principal Fincl Gp. Raymond James Associates owns 54,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM) stake by 2,790 shares to 20,865 valued at $1.70B in 2018Q3. It also reduced State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 500 shares and now owns 24,675 shares. Int’l Business Machin (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $256,565 activity. 5,000 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares with value of $256,565 were sold by WATERS RONALD V.

