Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,043 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.47M, up from 16,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $344.6. About 1.51M shares traded or 104.15% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $260.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 99,842 shares to 106,850 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 28,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 4,240 shares to 45,769 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,989 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $74.63 million activity. Another trade for 74,710 shares valued at $24.50M was sold by VAGELOS P ROY. $570,735 worth of stock was sold by BROWN MICHAEL S on Wednesday, August 22. Sanofi also sold $42.52M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares.

