Cibc World Markets Corp increased Mettler Toledo International Com (MTD) stake by 23.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 1,329 shares as Mettler Toledo International Com (MTD)’s stock declined 0.63%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 6,972 shares with $4.25M value, up from 5,643 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International Com now has $13.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $545.33. About 269,510 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 9.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 9,569 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 105,624 shares with $7.58 million value, up from 96,055 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer

Among 2 analysts covering Mettler-Toledo Int (NYSE:MTD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mettler-Toledo Int had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The stock of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $33.05 million activity. $1.10M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, September 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $571,500 was made by DONNELLY WILLIAM P on Monday, August 27. $2.03 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Kirk Simon. de la Guerroniere Marc had sold 6,000 shares worth $3.80 million on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $2.54M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $1.69 million worth of stock or 2,600 shares. Vadala Shawn sold $268,148 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assocs accumulated 13,659 shares or 1.48% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 4,575 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 18,916 shares stake. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 37,058 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 38,296 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. Tekla Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,500 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 2,755 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 677 shares. Pnc Fin Service Group Inc holds 0% or 5,158 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 34,941 shares to 46,578 valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 4,290 shares and now owns 58,097 shares. Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 121,970 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 201,125 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 32,496 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 19,887 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 22,856 shares. Lehman Finance Resource Inc stated it has 5,860 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 854,313 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.40 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited invested in 0.03% or 6,063 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke & Herbert Comml Bank accumulated 0.37% or 6,035 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc holds 2.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 50,245 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 6,271 shares. Sage has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cedar Hill Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 91,276 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stake by 8,318 shares to 5,995 valued at $545,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 77,946 shares and now owns 47,051 shares. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA had sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperformer”. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $85 target.