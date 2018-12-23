BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRKCF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. BRKCF’s SI was 6,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 3,000 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 2 days are for BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRKCF)’s short sellers to cover BRKCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 1,532 shares traded. Barksdale Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRKCF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) formed double top with $53.40 target or 7.00% above today’s $49.91 share price. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 991,251 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company has market cap of $12.19 million. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Among 7 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $55 highest and $46 lowest target. $48.29’s average target is -3.25% below currents $49.91 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, December 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Susquehanna. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 3. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, November 2 report.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 6.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.02 per share. THS’s profit will be $53.20 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.23% EPS growth.