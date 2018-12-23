Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 13.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 52,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,551 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.92 million, down from 399,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.26 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8,190 shares to 12,884 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.49 million for 61.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $69.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 47,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.