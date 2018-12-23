Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 2,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.90M, up from 116,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Co owns 5,970 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 470,359 shares. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 11,114 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Mark Asset Mgmt invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blume has 2,162 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 5,013 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors invested in 6,177 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Martin & Tn holds 13,855 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd reported 150,370 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,800 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company owns 10,299 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Markston Lc holds 54,564 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 0.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,391 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform”. Topeka Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $125.0 target. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, January 25. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $143 target. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

