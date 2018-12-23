Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 101.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,665 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, up from 9,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 664,218 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 40.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 20,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,840 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 42,118 shares to 8,506 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Among 14 analysts covering Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Methanex Corporation had 85 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Raymond James. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was initiated by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 27. Cowen & Co maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Wednesday, December 28. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $51 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 3 by Raymond James. TD Securities upgraded the shares of MEOH in report on Friday, July 29 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Jefferies. Raymond James downgraded the shares of MEOH in report on Monday, October 3 to “Outperform” rating.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equalweight” rating on Thursday, July 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Friday, March 23 report. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, June 29 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. The insider OGrady Shawn P sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74M. $105,919 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline. Nudi Jonathon sold $225,155 worth of stock or 5,066 shares. Shares for $47,370 were bought by SASTRE MARIA on Monday, August 20.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Etf (IAU) by 31,190 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 66,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Keystone Planning Inc accumulated 124,049 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 40,319 shares in its portfolio. 12,337 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,215 shares. Scotia reported 0.07% stake. Meritage Port Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 89,965 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc owns 6,010 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust Company reported 0.48% stake. Pitcairn owns 8,760 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.12% or 27,588 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,120 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Co owns 12,200 shares.