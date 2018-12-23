Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stake by 20.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 1,900 shares as Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)’s stock declined 5.54%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 11,100 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 9,200 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials now has $10.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) had an increase of 12% in short interest. BREW’s SI was 759,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12% from 678,300 shares previously. With 131,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s short sellers to cover BREW’s short positions. The SI to Craft Brew Alliance Inc’s float is 7.85%. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 151,398 shares traded or 29.24% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 15.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $285.49 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It has a 23.09 P/E ratio. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,733 activity. Another trade for 558 shares valued at $8,733 was bought by Smith Edwin A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 2.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.08 million shares or 5.68% more from 6.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn invested 0.03% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 230,325 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 123,275 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,448 shares. 65,558 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 689,002 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc owns 31,800 shares. Marcato Cap Mgmt L P holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 407,009 shares. 3,504 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Signaturefd Llc reported 500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Northern Trust Corp reported 167,243 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,200 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. The insider KORALESKI JOHN J bought $174,070. $273,798 worth of stock was sold by McCunniff Donald A. on Friday, November 9. 3,500 shares were bought by ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR, worth $710,045 on Monday, July 30.

