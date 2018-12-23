Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 40.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 6,700 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 41.19%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 23,100 shares with $2.64M value, up from 16,400 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.09M shares traded or 104.43% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment is 0 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is flat, as only 0 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 1 reduced and sold their positions in Cannabis Science Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 242,180 shares, down from 252,180 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 99,780 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock decreased 7.05% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0369. About 5.66M shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $101.33 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 187,160 shares to 24,475 valued at $867,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 35,170 shares and now owns 8,700 shares. Amn Healthcare Srvcs (NYSE:AHS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2.