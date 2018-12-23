Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 53.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 40,000 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 35,000 shares with $1.01M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $867.78M valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 2.16 million shares traded or 153.30% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 124.70% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.70% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Columbia Banking Sys (COLB) stake by 8.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 31,418 shares as Columbia Banking Sys (COLB)’s stock declined 8.95%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 331,472 shares with $12.85M value, down from 362,890 last quarter. Columbia Banking Sys now has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79 million shares traded or 581.97% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 sales for $159,754 activity. The insider Stein Clint bought $4,307. $5,779 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Lawson David C. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 374 shares worth $13,767. 276 shares valued at $10,160 were bought by McDonald Andy on Thursday, July 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, November 30. Wood upgraded Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) rating on Friday, November 9. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $45 target.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) stake by 6,830 shares to 212,889 valued at $16.70 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 14,400 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. COLB’s profit will be $49.82M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 145.45% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. REGI’s profit will be $7.46 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.26% negative EPS growth.

