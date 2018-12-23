State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 30.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,491 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.67M, down from 179,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 479,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82M, down from 954,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.44 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPIRIT REALTY FY AFFO/SHR FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital: Names Ricardo Rodriguez as Chief Fincl Officer of Spirit MTA REIT; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Another trade for 214,787 shares valued at $1.69M was sold by Hsieh Jackson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Gp owns 11,387 shares. Cutler Mngmt Ltd holds 242,696 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Axa holds 870,592 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,524 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.09% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Hsbc Pcl owns 78,689 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 23,461 shares in its portfolio. 89,754 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.32% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Omers Administration owns 632,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Citigroup holds 562,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Ent Svcs has invested 0.02% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has 0% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.58 million for 52.22 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Spirit Realty Q3: Reaffirms year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit Was Once An ‘Ugly Duckling’ And Could Soon Become A SWAN – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2017.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8.5 target in Thursday, November 2 report. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, December 16. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by FBR Capital. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, January 5, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 5 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Monday, September 26 report.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next Stop Is Up For Sherwin-Williams – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 850 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 69,310 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California State Teachers Retirement holds 136,324 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc reported 9,747 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.13% or 1.14 million shares. Iberiabank has 6,616 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shelton invested in 628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiemann Investment stated it has 3,473 shares. Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 456,584 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $13.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,300 shares to 352,734 shares, valued at $30.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity. Baxter Joel D. had sold 2,533 shares worth $1.13 million. IPPOLITO PETER J. sold 3,839 shares worth $1.69 million. The insider STROPKI JOHN M bought 675 shares worth $253,125. $9.20 million worth of stock was sold by MORIKIS JOHN G on Thursday, July 26. KROPF SUSAN J sold 995 shares worth $443,203. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60 million for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.