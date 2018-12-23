CARGOJET INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had a decrease of 38.98% in short interest. CGJTF’s SI was 3,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 38.98% from 5,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 18 days are for CARGOJET INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s short sellers to cover CGJTF’s short positions. It closed at $60.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) stake by 20.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 94,712 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tricadia Capital Management Llc holds 356,508 shares with $6.04M value, down from 451,220 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A now has $716.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. The company has market cap of $669.56 million. The Company’s air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to clients on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. It has a 43.78 P/E ratio. The firm also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo clients between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada and Germany.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk & Investigations Practice with the Appointment of Former IRS Special Agent – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “BlackBerry Stock Is Bound to Rise Higher After This Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Forbes.com published: “12 Days of Charitable Giving 2018: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund – Forbes” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Risks Cannabis Investors Need To Understand – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.