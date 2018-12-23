Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 240 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 209 cut down and sold equity positions in Kla Tencor Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 136.40 million shares, down from 139.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 170 Increased: 174 New Position: 66.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 22.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 13,974 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 74,985 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 61,011 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $38.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 9,807 shares to 117,831 valued at $31.81 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,688 shares and now owns 95,665 shares. Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur holds 17,663 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 24,009 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,240 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,751 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,050 shares. Kistler holds 2,357 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 209,255 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Barclays Public owns 1.32M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 200 are held by Department Mb Natl Bank N A. Consolidated Invest Group Limited Liability invested in 0.76% or 24,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 78,075 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Llc. Swedbank has 0.71% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 984,754 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 326 shares.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 127.90% up from the average. KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) has declined 11.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.08% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 68,400 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has 4.04% invested in the company for 215,618 shares. The Ohio-based Oak Associates Ltd Oh has invested 3.65% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 134,765 shares.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.20 EPS, up 11.68% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.97 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $336.77M for 9.74 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.57% negative EPS growth.