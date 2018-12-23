Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) stake by 5.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 53,524 shares as Entercom Communications Corp (ETM)’s stock declined 13.15%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 877,065 shares with $6.93 million value, down from 930,589 last quarter. Entercom Communications Corp now has $772.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 2.61 million shares traded or 99.39% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 42.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:TRN) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Trinity Industries Inc’s current price of $19.81 translates into 0.66% yield. Trinity Industries Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 3.97 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 14.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 116.06 million shares or 4.53% less from 121.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.11% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 27,026 shares. Water Island Cap Limited Co accumulated 426,668 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 657,543 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 47,235 shares. 11,162 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Stifel Corporation has 60,731 shares. Emory University holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 58,898 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 33,230 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 83,800 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com invested in 62,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Citigroup accumulated 97,912 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Trinity Industries had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TRN in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Vertical Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 4.53 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.80 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 Boze Brandon B bought $3.35 million worth of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 152,364 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.30 million activity. $7,699 worth of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was bought by FIELD JOSEPH M.

