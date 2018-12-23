Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 37.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, down from 18,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 1.75M shares traded or 27.48% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

Towle & Co increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 25,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.99M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 639,366 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 33.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 119,270 shares to 705,450 shares, valued at $35.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.26M shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Among 6 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinseo had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of TSE in report on Monday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. As per Monday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, December 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of TSE in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alembic given on Tuesday, September 5. Citigroup maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Thursday, August 4 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Mason Street Limited Co accumulated 8,914 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2.46M are held by Fmr Lc. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 108,487 shares. 5,037 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 3,598 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Invest Management Incorporated invested in 98,080 shares. 193 are owned by Capital Guardian. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 21,099 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Mohawk (NYSE:MHK), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Mohawk had 71 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MHK in report on Tuesday, October 13 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, September 29, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 19. M Partners maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rating on Wednesday, April 19. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $255 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 15. Raymond James downgraded the shares of MHK in report on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the shares of MHK in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MHK in report on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $64.23 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $117,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold 13,400 shares worth $2.50 million. On Monday, October 29 the insider Carson Brian bought $313,877. Shares for $95,583 were sold by Patton Rodney David on Friday, November 30. HELEN SUZANNE L had sold 10,642 shares worth $1.37 million on Monday, November 26. The insider Thiers Bernard sold 5,000 shares worth $950,000.

