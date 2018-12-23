Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 38.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.87 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415.44M, down from 17.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 669,437 shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 18,340 shares to 33,755 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 139,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Among 5 analysts covering SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SK Telecom had 5 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 24 by CLSA. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by HSBC. JP Morgan downgraded SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) on Monday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, December 1.

