Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 39.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 124,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.04M, up from 319,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 8.69M shares traded or 76.69% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.56 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,000 shares to 488,178 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

