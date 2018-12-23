Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Hyman Charles D owns 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,881 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 4.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 4.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,259 shares. Jensen Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 3.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Company Il has invested 4.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 5.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bragg Advsrs invested in 1.71% or 56,442 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,766 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 297,978 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 43,143 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co holds 2.44% or 69,416 shares. Lloyds Bk Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 182 shares. 700 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 165,199 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 250 are owned by Ruggie Cap. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.24% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors invested in 0.05% or 419,084 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 28,294 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,377 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3.59 million shares. North Star Invest Management Corp accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 329,831 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 49,560 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru accumulated 54,043 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gradient Invs Limited Company invested in 11 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 82,102 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $279,063 activity.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $168.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Partnership Shares (NYSE:EPD) by 16,528 shares to 271,564 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:BPL) by 120,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,287 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Common Stock (NYSE:WMB).