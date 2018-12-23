Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 36.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Toledo Na acquired 3,170 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Trust Company Of Toledo Na holds 11,747 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 8,577 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $94.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management sold 7,897 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock declined 6.75%. The Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management holds 7,896 shares with $677,000 value, down from 15,793 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $13.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 1.67M shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Company Headquarters to Switzerland; 06/04/2018 – Longfin Corp.: to Comply With NASDAQ Info Request and Cooperate in the SEC Litigation; 02/04/2018 – Opengear Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/05/2018 – Netcoins’ Partner Cash4Coins Launches in Texas, USA; 20/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT LEVL.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Signature Resources Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/05/2018 – Emblem enters into Advisory Agreement with e.vestor Communications Inc; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite rose about 1 percent each

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nasdaq and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Sign New Trading Technology Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq launches U.S. corporate bond exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral”. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $354,790 activity. Shares for $224,850 were sold by Wedenborn Lars. On Monday, October 29 the insider DENNISON ANN M sold $129,940.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.75 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, September 28 report. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 30. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 11.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 183 sales for $179.74 million activity. Shares for $61,674 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Saturday, August 25. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $712,858. $849,332 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.47 million was made by BLOCK KEITH on Thursday, July 26. On Wednesday, October 10 the insider Wojcicki Susan bought $880,216. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.02 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, November 26. Allanson Joe sold 589 shares worth $88,292.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce Knocks It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Glass Is Half Empty For Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.