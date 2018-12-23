Baupost Group Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 33.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 548,000 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.18M shares with $288.61M value, up from 1.63 million last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $21.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 84.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 44,825 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 8,387 shares with $647,000 value, down from 53,212 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 3. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,804 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Invsts Pa owns 116,934 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 378,210 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.1% or 3,399 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors has 47,110 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Korea Investment has 40,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,706 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd stated it has 9,862 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bollard Limited Liability owns 82 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 391,907 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.55% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company invested in 28,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. Shares for $173,732 were sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE. On Friday, August 31 KNOWLES MARIE L/CA sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,350 shares. COLES N ANTHONY sold $173,732 worth of stock or 1,350 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. $3.71 million worth of stock was sold by MARTIN JOHN C on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Secs holds 47,680 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 13,876 were accumulated by Cim Invest Mangement. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.48% or 147,199 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 16,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 4,395 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10.24M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.11 million shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.56% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kwmg Lc has 323 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 45,008 shares. Earnest Prns has 631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Co has 4,800 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,540 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares.

