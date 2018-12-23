TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) At $25.12 Forms Bottom; United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Has 2.08 Sentiment

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.86, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 27 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold their stock positions in United Security Bancshares. The funds in our database reported: 4.05 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding United Security Bancshares in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) formed multiple bottom with $24.12 target or 4.00% below today’s $25.12 share price. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 501,236 shares traded or 525.43% up from the average. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has declined 31.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss $41.5M; 19/04/2018 – TTEC Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List of World’s Best Service Providers; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 3.8 PERCENT OF REVENUE, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY 70 PERCENT IS GROWTH ORIENTED; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.89; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP REV TO INCREASE 3.3 TO 4.7 PERCENT BETWEEN $1.505 AND $ 1.525 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Rev $375.2M

The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 64,075 shares traded or 392.96% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has declined 8.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $162.44 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.2% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 714,633 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 212,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,049 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,900 shares.

Analysts await TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 13.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.67 per share. TTEC’s profit will be $35.10M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TTEC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.