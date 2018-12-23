Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 81,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.86 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 689,902 shares traded or 104.24% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 23.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 11.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 69,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, up from 62,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 3.74 million shares traded or 107.36% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Among 7 analysts covering Portfolio Recovery Associates (NASDAQ:PRAA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Portfolio Recovery Associates had 18 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Oppenheimer initiated PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James downgraded PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Tuesday, May 10 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by First Analysis given on Tuesday, June 7. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, December 21. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Sell”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 9 report.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 339,500 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $66.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 358,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $13.60 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.36 million activity. White Laura sold $150,906 worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Wednesday, June 20. The insider FREDRICKSON STEVEN D sold $322,621. Olsen Geir sold $4.47 million worth of stock.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRA Group Appoints Martin SjÃ¶lund President of European Operations – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PRA Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Pra Group – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group Once Again Exceeds Expectations On Healthy Cash Collections – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold PRAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.85 million shares or 3.41% more from 51.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 215,506 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 26,987 shares. Wealthtrust owns 455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 9,243 shares. Frontier Cap Management Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 408,433 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 9,400 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 70,652 shares. Stephens Inv Gru Ltd stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Schwab Charles Mgmt owns 402,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 0.8% or 1.30M shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company reported 7,779 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 75,159 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $29.85 million activity. Fenster Scott sold 500 shares worth $36,000. NEITHERCUT DAVID J also sold $1.32 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $2.37 million was sold by GEORGE ALAN W. 5,075 shares valued at $343,831 were sold by Kaufman Ian on Monday, September 10. $879,146 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by SPECTOR GERALD A. Santee David S had sold 12,499 shares worth $840,595.

Among 26 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Equity Residential had 96 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of EQR in report on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 18. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. SunTrust initiated Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Tuesday, July 21. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $81 target. As per Tuesday, May 24, the company rating was upgraded by BB&T Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 44,115 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,323 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 85,279 shares. 3.19 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Amg Natl Tru Financial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 487,281 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 15,631 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,718 shares. Zeke Cap Lc reported 19,053 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.04% or 50,048 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.05% or 109,703 shares. 46,930 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Chevy Chase owns 303,759 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.