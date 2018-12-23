Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 954.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 19,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,090 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 3,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.21M, down from 79,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74M shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 10 report. On Thursday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Friday, January 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, May 16 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 9 by Gordon Haskett. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 18 by Telsey Advisory Group. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 19 report.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $526.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,885 shares to 2,084 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,100 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $610.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,829 shares to 46,804 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Evercore upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy”. Evercore initiated the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 1. On Thursday, April 6 the stock rating was initiated by Monness Crespi with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, May 27. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $200 target.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67M for 166.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price Capital accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP stated it has 21,654 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 40,553 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bsw Wealth owns 1,480 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 371 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc invested in 0.07% or 12,509 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.31% or 6,801 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 15,304 were reported by Redwood Ltd Liability Co. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 4,463 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 895,037 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank holds 8,329 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,601 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $92.37 million activity. $6.96 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Anderson Mark on Friday, September 7. $1.86M worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Monday, September 10. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $9.06 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. $463,512 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J. Another trade for 467 shares valued at $99,485 was made by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, August 22.