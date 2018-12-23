Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,038 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.72 million, up from 310,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.25M shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 57.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 264,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.68 million, up from 462,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20 million shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX ON TAKEOVER PANEL’S RULING; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 22/03/2018 – Michael Blackman: BREAKING: Trump names Fox News as new national security adviser; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy 21st Century Fox in Communications: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FOX News Channel Signs Jeff Paul as West Coast Correspondent

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2018 : FOXA, SO, HUM, SRE, ROK, GIB, CNHI, ALNY, ANDX, KORS, COTY, CDK – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy 21st Century Fox (FOXA) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Corning, The Boeing, NV5 Global, Centene, Twenty-First Century Fox, and The Kraft Heinz with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had 110 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Friday, December 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, September 24 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 12. Macquarie Research maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Thursday, September 6. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, December 29. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by B. Riley & Co.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 31,140 shares to 630,284 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 164,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,807 shares, and cut its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Layne Christensen Shareholders Approve Granite Acquisition of Layne – Business Wire” on June 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Layne Christensen (LAYN) Completes Merger with Granite Construction (GVA) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for NGL Energy Partners LP, GoDaddy, Mellanox Technologies, Granite Construction, NextEra Energy Partners, LP, and RLI â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Construction +13% following favorable California vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Granite Constr had 26 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 2 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 3 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 11 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 19. The company was initiated on Wednesday, December 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 23 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, October 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,943 shares stake. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.51 million shares. Personal Advisors invested in 32,956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Lc Ma stated it has 344,038 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Inc owns 267,009 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 363,282 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 78,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 300 shares. Paradigm Management Ny holds 0.08% or 23,000 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 9,891 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 273,040 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 247,365 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,581 activity.