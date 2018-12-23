Twin Capital Management Inc increased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 3.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Twin Capital Management Inc acquired 7,009 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Twin Capital Management Inc holds 187,009 shares with $20.91 million value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01M shares traded or 132.18% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.56 million activity. $3.95 million worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.26 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 20.57 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, October 5. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $127 target. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $116 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, July 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley.

