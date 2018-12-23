Tygh Capital Management Boosted Diodes (DIOD) Stake By $2.07 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Centamin plc (LON:CEY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Diodes Inc (DIOD) stake by 25.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 62,722 shares as Diodes Inc (DIOD)’s stock declined 7.36%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 305,759 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 243,037 last quarter. Diodes Inc now has $1.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 792,176 shares traded or 124.61% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 10.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages

Among 5 analysts covering Centamin PLC (LON:CEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Centamin PLC had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 5. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. Berenberg upgraded the shares of CEY in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Centamin plc (LON:CEY) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 120 target. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Friday, August 3. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 17. See Centamin plc (LON:CEY) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 115.00 New Target: GBX 106.00 Downgrade

30/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 155.00 New Target: GBX 120.00 Downgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 155.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 142.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Upgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Reiteration

03/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.04% or GBX 0.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 111.25. About 20.55M shares traded or 194.93% up from the average. Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centamin plc (LON:CEY) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Centamin shareholders get bumper divvy, despite 2017 profit fall – MINING.com” on January 31, 2018, also Mining.com with their article: “Centamin jumps on better-than-expected gold output estimates – MINING.com” published on January 10, 2018, Mining.com published: “Egypt’s sole gold-exporting mine reports high profits – MINING.com” on March 18, 2018. More interesting news about Centamin plc (LON:CEY) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Centamin shares fall after reporting profit and production declines – MINING.com” published on May 03, 2017 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Egypt opens gold assets to foreign companies, first time since 2009 – MINING.com” with publication date: January 11, 2017.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.28 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold ore deposits. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Alteryx Llc A stake by 152,905 shares to 55,746 valued at $3.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 31,785 shares and now owns 41,269 shares. Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $5.55 million activity. Tang Francis also sold $180,984 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) on Tuesday, July 24. White Richard Dallas had sold 13,000 shares worth $492,408 on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 2,575 shares valued at $95,612 was sold by Tsai Michael Kuo-Chih. The insider LU KEH SHEW sold 17,486 shares worth $604,167. CHEN C H sold 5,000 shares worth $176,300. Yu Evan also sold $338,300 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scoop Up Big Gains With 5 Stocks Having Swelling Cash Flows – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bidirectional 8-Channel Level Shifter from Diodes Incorporated Offers Wide Voltage Range and Flexible Output Options – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Stocks to Gain From a US-China Trade Deal – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Diodes, Schnitzer Steel, Harsco, Encore Wire and Celanese – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top 6 Bets With Wide Net Profit Margin to Add to Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.