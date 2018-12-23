Ensco PLC (ESV) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 123 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 111 sold and decreased their holdings in Ensco PLC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 391.43 million shares, up from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ensco PLC in top ten positions increased from 8 to 13 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 89 Increased: 73 New Position: 50.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 29.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 13,246 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock declined 20.46%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 30,930 shares with $9.97M value, down from 44,176 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.26. About 330,510 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) stake by 48,010 shares to 84,445 valued at $9.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 46,647 shares and now owns 139,930 shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was raised too.

Analysts await The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ULTI’s profit will be $17.82M for 97.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.56% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 1. JMP Securities maintained The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) rating on Monday, July 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $317 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Guggenheim. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. $131,997 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Friday, November 2. Swick Gregory also sold $1.09M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Sunday, November 4. Shares for $1.82 million were sold by Rogers Adam.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 83,753 were reported by Echo Street Mgmt Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 46,775 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 4,450 shares. Carroll Associate Inc reported 65 shares stake. Stifel Fin reported 17,321 shares stake. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 1,841 shares. Schwab Charles Investment, a California-based fund reported 119,130 shares. 7,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Blair William & Il holds 533,766 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc reported 92,175 shares. Fiera stated it has 166,193 shares. Rothschild Prtn Lc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 12,460 shares.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 26.36M shares traded or 80.61% up from the average. Ensco plc (ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 11.58% of its portfolio in Ensco plc for 18.20 million shares. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 12.87 million shares or 9.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenlight Capital Inc has 7.13% invested in the company for 20.00 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 7.09% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 7.42 million shares.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

