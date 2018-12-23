Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 340% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 54.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 30,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31 million, down from 54,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 1.15 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 49.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 6. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bruyette & Woods” given on Monday, August 17. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 24 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, April 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 30 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by KBW given on Monday, August 17.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan tops largest banks listâ€¦ BofA CEOâ€™s outlook for 2019 – New York Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JP MORGAN: What to read, listen to, and visit in 2019 – Business Insider” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares valued at $3.50 million were sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bainco Interest Investors reported 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Zacks Inv Mngmt has 1.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Global Advsr accumulated 34,324 shares. First Commercial Bank & Tru Company Of Newtown reported 11,713 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs reported 5.73 million shares. Benin Corporation has 14,767 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.85% or 20,988 shares in its portfolio. 8,520 were reported by Milestone Grp. Westwood Holding Gp holds 2.16 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 202,470 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 338,057 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Co reported 25,648 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 2.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.42M are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Visteon Launches First All-Digital Cluster with Peugeot-CitroÃ«n on New DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Pehub.com with their article: “VC-backed Moderna Therapeutics goes public – PE Hub” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Meet a VC: Kristin Gunther, Vice President at Revolution Growth – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US startups have raised 10x more from VCs than IPOs in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 32.93% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.64 per share. VC’s profit will be $31.80 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Visteon (NYSE:VC), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Visteon had 76 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of VC in report on Thursday, March 22 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 3. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of VC in report on Monday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Gabelli on Monday, February 26 to “Buy”. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, January 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of VC in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo initiated Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Wednesday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $14600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold VC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.22 million shares or 10.29% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 800 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 15,082 shares. Redwood Ltd Company has 2,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,485 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 211,222 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De reported 1,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 44,276 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 6,900 shares. Prtn Ltd owns 114,130 shares. 2 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 351 shares or 0% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 695,096 shares. 95,547 are owned by Sei Invs. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 68 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) invested in 6,500 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $396,630 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 2,000 shares worth $152,363. $634,050 worth of stock was sold by Lawande Sachin on Friday, June 29. Vallance Robert R had sold 850 shares worth $99,318. TREADWELL DAVID L had bought 2,000 shares worth $149,944. Wilson Harry James bought $384,775 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Tuesday, October 30.