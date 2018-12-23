U.S. Bancorp (USB) EPS Estimated At $1.06; First Heartland Consultants Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,750 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 39,680 shares with $8.96M value, down from 41,430 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 20.45% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. USB’s profit would be $1.71B giving it 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, U.S. Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $199 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, September 28. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 19,773 shares to 127,704 valued at $6.16 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares (IJS) stake by 4,498 shares and now owns 14,794 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northcoast Asset invested in 0.24% or 17,283 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth reported 43,161 shares. Moller Fincl Svcs reported 999 shares. Moreover, United American (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 7.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Ltd accumulated 5,809 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, American Asset has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Freestone Holding Ltd Liability Corporation holds 164,267 shares. Ally Fincl reported 1.12% stake. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,562 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,364 shares. Guinness Asset owns 50 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Llc accumulated 316,834 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 1.17% or 52,539 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc owns 19,743 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.09 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $54 target in Thursday, October 18 report. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, October 10 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. $3.05 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by Elmore John R. on Monday, July 23. OMALEY DAVID B had sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001. DOLAN TERRANCE R also sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares. On Thursday, November 8 CECERE ANDREW sold $9.71M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 183,374 shares. $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by von Gillern Jeffry H..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cumberland Partners Limited accumulated 8,400 shares. Advisors Ltd Liability reported 48,426 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com holds 2.67M shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Cadinha Company Llc holds 0.06% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. 16,315 are owned by Schmidt P J Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 929,671 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 10,495 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 19,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5.84M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.86M shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 105,132 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 31,129 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool”, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.