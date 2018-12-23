Shayne & Co decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 35.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co sold 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, down from 169,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94 million shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT KNAUF OPTION TO PURCHASE USG STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 13.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 79,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.73M, up from 599,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Will The Catbird Seat Crack Tuesday? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Micron Earnings: MU Stock Sinks on Q1 Revenue Miss, Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SAGE, MU, T – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Divided On Buying The Micron Dip (NYSE:MU) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of MU in report on Monday, September 21 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, December 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 6. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by J.P. Morgan.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 509,600 shares to 203,962 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 13,355 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp reported 2.07% stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 170,000 shares. Axa invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 89,318 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 17,693 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 172,277 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group owns 1.84M shares. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.25 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Il reported 3,000 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 1.29 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 5,393 shares. Brandywine Global Lc invested 0.73% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. $5.40M worth of stock was sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2.

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of USG in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26. Northcoast upgraded the shares of USG in report on Wednesday, November 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Monday, September 19. Nomura maintained USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Monday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 22 with “Hold”.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $14.35 million activity. HILZINGER MATTHEW F sold 34,300 shares worth $1.48M. Another trade for 32,652 shares valued at $1.39M was made by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, November 5. 8,550 shares were sold by Reale John M, worth $367,559 on Friday, July 27. $3.86 million worth of stock was sold by Dannessa Dominic A on Friday, July 27. Macey Christopher D sold $58,362 worth of stock or 1,357 shares. 6,885 USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares with value of $296,914 were sold by Salah Gregory D..

Analysts await USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. USG’s profit will be $71.27 million for 21.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by USG Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.