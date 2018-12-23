Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 738,405 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.84 million, down from 743,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in International Business (IBM) by 16.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,814 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38 million, up from 41,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in International Business for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,824 shares to 3,883 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 6,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,989 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 21. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Friday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 19. As per Thursday, June 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 18. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 2.02 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 231,718 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.05% stake. 17,647 are held by Orca Invest Mngmt Lc. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt invested in 0.67% or 6.66M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 58,453 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc reported 9,325 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 1.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Research And Mgmt has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs reported 1.77% stake. Town Country Bancshares Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,261 shares. Bremer Natl Association owns 8,893 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 24,051 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.64% or 500,721 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s the Simple Reason Why I Think IBM Stock Is Dead Money – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IBM (IBM) Reports Agreement to Expand Pact with Samsung to Include 7nm Chip Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 1 by National Bank Canada. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 28 report. IBC downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Friday, August 26 to “Sector Performer” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of TD in report on Monday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating.