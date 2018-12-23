Among 7 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of DECK in report on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 23 to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. See Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $122 New Target: $140 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $109 New Target: $115 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $137 New Target: $142 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Negative New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99 New Target: $109 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99 New Target: $125 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $120 New Target: $123 Downgrade

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) stake by 13.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 13,755 shares as Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 90,395 shares with $13.14M value, down from 104,150 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies Inc now has $45.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56 million shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27M shares traded or 98.09% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Dream Deck for 2019 HGTV Dream Home NYSE:TREX – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mechel OAO 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Ugg Parent Company Decker Outdoors (NYSE:DECK) No Longer A Good Fit, Says Pivotal Research – Benzinga” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGM Biopharmaceuticals on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deckers Outdoor Corporation Stock Gained 21% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 46,865 were reported by Qs Limited Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 8,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 267 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company accumulated 483 shares. Hightower Llc has 2,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 67,365 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ajo Lp has invested 0.45% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,182 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 4,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 340,973 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. 112,300 are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 21,354 shares. First Advsr L P has 5,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lourd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 25.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $821,972 activity. $227,500 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) was sold by Stefano Caroti. Powers David sold $192,472 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, November 9 GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN sold $402,000 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 3,000 shares.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, August 21. Raymond James maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $149 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EL in report on Monday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 12.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. $4.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER JANE. The insider TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $1.05 million. Haney Carl P. sold $1.82 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, November 8. Demsey John also sold $2.39M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 14,462 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by STERNLICHT BARRY S. On Monday, November 5 Freda Fabrizio sold $2.69 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 19,077 shares. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $2.19 million.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 87 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.1% or 79,953 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company Limited has 0.3% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 640 shares. Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 3,025 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,219 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP invested in 480,402 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Corp has invested 1.94% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 0.24% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.11% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 382,270 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj owns 1,630 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Intrust Retail Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,852 shares. Guardian Management holds 0.95% or 7,542 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Com Lc has invested 1.74% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).