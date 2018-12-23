Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) by 15.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 37,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.68M, down from 243,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 3.18 million shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 39.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,453 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $779,000, down from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $135.10M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $203.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,550 shares to 432,925 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.