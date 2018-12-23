Unifi, Inc. (UFI) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Sentiment Is 3

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.09 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 79.07% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $1.65M giving it 60.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 188,767 shares traded or 107.10% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.60, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 9 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced their holdings in Stewardship Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.88 million shares, up from 1.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.40 million activity. $24,470 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares were bought by CHARRON PAUL R. 3,554 shares valued at $89,596 were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G on Wednesday, October 31. 70,300 shares valued at $1.90 million were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, November 14. Ackerman Jeffrey C bought 500 shares worth $13,330. 4,000 shares were bought by Bishop Robert J, worth $127,160 on Friday, August 31.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unifi warns of potential Q3 loss as industry challenges mount – Triad Business Journal” published on April 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unifi, Inc. (UFI) CEO Kevin Hall on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unifi, Inc. (UFI) CEO Kevin Hall on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Yum! Brands, TELUS, Unifi, Proteon Therapeutics, Sabine Royalty Trust, and Algonquin Power & Utilities â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.05% more from 14.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,125 were accumulated by First In. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 101,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 8,348 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1,460 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 33,540 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 18,949 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 8,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank owns 26,700 shares. Brown Advisory has 15,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Impala Asset Management Lc invested in 1.42% or 1.51 million shares. Franklin holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 15,202 shares.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $397.99 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

More important recent Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com published article titled: “Atlantic Stewardship Bank Receives Acclaim for Its Tithing Program – Press Release – Digital Journal”, Nasdaq.com published: “Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2014 – NASDAQ” on February 05, 2014. More interesting news about Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) was released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “PGC Stock Price & News – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 8,081 shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) has risen 1.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Stewardship Financial 1Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Rockport Elver Education and Stewardship Day; 07/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Reef Fest 2018 to Foster Environmental Stewardship, April 14; 24/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: Earth Day Showcases Environmental Stewardship at Naval Hospital Bremerton; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Stewardship Opportunity at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. NAMES DRAYTON MARTIN, VP, BRAND STEWARDSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Alectra receives Novinium Environmental Stewardship Award for second consecutive year; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the B

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation for 169,000 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 406,214 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.28% invested in the company for 586,288 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.11% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 126,097 shares.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $78.88 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.