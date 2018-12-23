Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,638 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51 million, up from 88,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 384.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 7,395 shares as the company's stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Financial Services Etf (IYG) by 16,519 shares to 12,544 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 57,656 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.29 million shares. Saybrook Cap Nc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 5,428 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership holds 362,303 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Commercial Bank Dept holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,601 shares. 1.65M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 16,562 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 124,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.25% stake. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 46,068 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Salient Tru Lta owns 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,555 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc stated it has 37,910 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool" on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney: Why I Bought Disney – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On 'Distinct' 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga" on November 27, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $106,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, September 4. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company has $144.0 highest and $10.55 lowest target. $118.95’s average target is 14.13% above currents $104.22 stock price. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, June 12 report. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, October 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, July 26 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, September 8 by J.P. Morgan.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha" on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Atlantic Coast Pipeline halted again by U.S. Circuit Court – Seeking Alpha" published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 43,337 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,566 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 12,553 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.29% or 6,116 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company accumulated 408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 3,426 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Haverford Tru has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.31% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.85% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 150,175 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).