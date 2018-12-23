Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 68.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 129,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,782 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.23M, up from 190,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple appeals China’s iPhone sales ban – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Ignored Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baskin Svcs Incorporated holds 6.56% or 160,391 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 917,937 shares. Lpl Limited Co invested in 1.14% or 2.11M shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 10.47% or 201,815 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 348,220 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Saybrook Capital Nc has 5.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 42,007 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) owns 8,274 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt invested 8.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,968 shares. Ally Fincl holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,000 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc has 1.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,401 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited holds 194,897 shares. Btim reported 3.14% stake. 54,776 are held by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, February 12. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $195.0 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Rosenblatt reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 20 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, January 8 with “Market Perform” rating.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boltwood Capital holds 5,216 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 399,813 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Epoch Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 50,348 shares. Leavell Invest Inc holds 0.15% or 8,584 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 20,205 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com has 1.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,715 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 13,382 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Jabre has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baxter Bros accumulated 3.6% or 92,086 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisory Research has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James And holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.32M shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 9,700 shares. S&Co reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28 million worth of stock.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, January 9 to “Overweight” rating. UBS upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, September 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, October 5. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $124.0 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 5.