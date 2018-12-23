Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 65.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,441 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $802,000, up from 3,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 388,584 shares traded or 190.77% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96 million, down from 33,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 173,149 shares. Advisory Rech Inc owns 14,417 shares. Motco holds 0% or 40 shares. Frontier Cap Management Comm Ltd holds 0.31% or 327,337 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 26,153 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 1.73M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Com Llc stated it has 2,484 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Citigroup Inc owns 3,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 28,662 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc stated it has 97,015 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Thomson Horstmann Bryant Incorporated reported 7,779 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $2.59 million activity. $351,900 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) was sold by DAIGLE ROBERT C. On Friday, September 28 the insider Knoll Jay B sold $189,475. Grudzien Jeffrey M sold $229,574 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Monday, August 20. Beulque Marc J also sold $395,137 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Monday, August 27. On Thursday, August 30 the insider SHADDAY CHRISTOPHER sold $209,660. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $675,186 was sold by Hoechner Bruce D..

Among 4 analysts covering Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers Corp had 17 analyst reports since October 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of ROG in report on Thursday, March 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was initiated by Needham on Tuesday, September 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, December 15 by FBR Capital. The stock of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, April 27. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 28 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 1 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ROG in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $19.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 73,488 shares to 4,331 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 80,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,826 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp Hld (NYSE:NEM).

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, July 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11600 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018.