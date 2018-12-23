Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 1.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 22,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.26M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 3.46M shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 10.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 13,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,367 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, down from 124,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36 million shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.05M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $230.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 41,775 shares to 43,775 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider MONTFORD JOHN T sold $50,042.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Thursday, August 17 report. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, January 30 to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $53 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 9 report. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta, Southwest add flights for Alabama’s Orange Bowl game – Birmingham Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines – Buying Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are first into new LaGuardia – Chicago Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Glassdoor’s best companies to work for in Greater Baltimore – Baltimore Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,090 shares. Needham Invest Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,409 shares. Chemical Bancshares reported 28,286 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 3,165 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 552,217 shares stake. Nomura Hldg holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 12,922 shares. Usca Ria holds 32,095 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.84% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.76% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 72,499 shares. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 129,777 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Com reported 20,665 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 25,200 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 235 shares in its portfolio.

Another recent and important UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018.