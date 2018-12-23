Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 317.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 3.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.62 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 1.44 million shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 13,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218,000, down from 16,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 81 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Schwab Charles Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 12,173 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 206,152 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Company reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management accumulated 6,170 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,620 shares. Honeywell accumulated 52,601 shares. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 0.86% or 794,312 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 99,840 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 308,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Among 24 analysts covering Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Boston Properties Inc. had 87 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Tuesday, January 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $134.0 target. Jefferies maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of BXP in report on Monday, December 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Evercore. BB&T Capital initiated Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Friday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. Evercore downgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Monday, December 10 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 23.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 56,882 shares to 8.63 million shares, valued at $143.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,466 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties: Double Your Yield And Add A Layer Of Protection With This Class A REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Properties’ (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Boston Properties A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Denbury Resources, Boston Properties, Ingevity, Terex, A10 Networks, and Commercial Metals â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Monday, February 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Wednesday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, December 22. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 10. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 4 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 523,600 are owned by Cincinnati Insurance. Barnett & accumulated 499 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,137 shares stake. 20,302 are owned by Hallmark Inc. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.41% or 15,084 shares in its portfolio. Burney accumulated 5,337 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 18,834 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.19% or 22,576 shares. Cypress Gp has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.87 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 200,269 shares. Daiwa Gru, Japan-based fund reported 34,235 shares. Engines Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock.