United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 165.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,089 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 1.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 7,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 494,424 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.69M, down from 502,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $324.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp (NYSE:PAGP) by 150,358 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $29.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 246,342 are owned by Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kistler owns 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,687 shares. Clinton Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.32% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Plante Moran Financial Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hyman Charles D reported 185,246 shares. Schulhoff & reported 26,625 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.09% or 174,534 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.26% or 20,494 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability holds 4,608 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 112,995 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 6.64 million shares. Grandfield Dodd accumulated 0.1% or 15,833 shares. M Securities Inc has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Blair William And Il holds 0.25% or 668,081 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. DeBiase Francesca A. sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67M. 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $424.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 13,907 shares to 2,722 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,104 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated invested 0.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 0.49% or 4,394 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 12,681 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. 152,929 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 7,022 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 725,913 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has 12,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 28,733 are held by First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 207,372 shares. Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated holds 3.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 100,797 shares. Synovus has 0.29% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eqis Management Inc holds 2,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan Company has invested 1.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).