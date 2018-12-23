Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 4.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 15,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.34 million, down from 350,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2.53M shares traded or 392.34% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,775 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98 million, up from 43,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 200,567 shares to 530,585 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 78,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold UCBI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.16 million shares or 1.67% more from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Ejf Capital Limited Liability has 97,111 shares. 8,622 were accumulated by Pitcairn Co. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.54 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 23,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset has 130,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 18,893 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 179,061 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mendon Capital Advsr holds 102,959 shares. 112,710 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 8,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 202,341 shares. 17,429 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $298,000 activity.

Among 9 analysts covering United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Community Banks Inc had 21 analyst reports since January 21, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 16 by FIG Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. Stephens maintained United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $2900 target. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Thursday, January 25. Raymond James maintained United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) rating on Thursday, October 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $28 target. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, January 25 to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 30.95% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.42 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $43.55M for 9.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Georgia’s longest-serving bank CEOs announces retirement – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “United Community Banks, Inc. President of Community Banking to Retire – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harton Embraces Leadership Role at United Community Banks, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. Appoints Two New Board Members, Lance F. Drummond and Jennifer Mann – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,787 shares to 178,773 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 8,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,831 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.53 million. Majoras Deborah P sold 11,097 shares worth $926,985. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 9 Coombe Gary A sold $1.01 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,000 shares. $1.55M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 2,198 shares worth $183,582 on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.95M shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,686 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,026 shares. Middleton And Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,570 shares. 11,540 are held by Weik Cap. Founders Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Vident Invest Advisory stated it has 19,497 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Community Services Group Inc Llc owns 78,154 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 59,060 shares. Summit Finance Strategies accumulated 11,540 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation holds 477,395 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc has invested 5.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Williams Jones And Llc owns 25,697 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com has 2.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).