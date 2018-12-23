Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29 million, down from 103,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Spinnaker Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 30.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Capital Ltd sold 76,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,324 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29 million, down from 246,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Capital Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 355,711 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Among 5 analysts covering Pampa Energia SA (NYSE:PAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pampa Energia SA had 7 analyst reports since October 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Bank of America. Santander initiated it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, October 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 13. The stock of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PAM’s profit will be $76.23 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -134.55% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $147.0 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, September 25.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Barber James J..

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 109,316 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $220.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).